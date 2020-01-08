Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas challenging CAA pending in different HCs to top court

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 11:41:06 am
The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority.

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.

The bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, “We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it”.

Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority.

Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

