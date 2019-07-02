Centre moves SC after Bombay HC seeks Mehul Choksi’s medical report

The Centre Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order allowing fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to furnish a medical report to ascertain if he was fit to be extradited to India to face trial in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam case.

Last month, Choksi informed the court that he left India seeking medical treatment and not to avoid prosecution in the case. Currently based in the Caribbean nation of Antigua, Choksi told the HC that he would return as soon as he is medically fit to travel.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Tuesday that the HC order may have an adverse impact on the government’s effort to extradite Choksi to India.

The apex court said it will consider the government’s submission and pass an order on urgent listing of the plea.

The development comes days after Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Choksi’s citizenship can be revoked after he exhausts all legal remedies.

Choksi, 59, is accused of routing Rs 13,500 crore worth of fraudulent transactions through state-owned PNB. Choksi, along with Nirav Modi, also accused in the case, left India in the first week of January 2018 before the scam was unearthed.

On March 20 this year, Nirav Modi was arrested in the UK and has since been lodged in a London jail.