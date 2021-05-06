Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online

The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday.

In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.

“Mandatory for all states/UTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal with effect from June 1. States/UTs have been advised for compliance,” the ministry’s disability affairs department tweeted.

The sector had been demanding such a move, especially during the coronavirus crisis where people with disabilities were unable to get their certificates due to the prevalent restrictions.

For people with disabilities, a disability certificate is a necessity as they can avail the benefits of different government schemes by furnishing the document.