Centre likely to notify Cauvery scheme before June 1

The Centre is likely to notify the Cauvery Water Management Scheme, 2018, before June 1, which it counts as the official date for onset of southwest monsoon. The Met Department had earlier set May 29 as the likely date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast.’

Ten days ago, the Supreme Court had given the Centre a go-ahead to notify the final scheme, which it said should be done before the onset of monsoon. “The scheme will be notified before June 1,” said Ministry of Water Resources Secretary U P Singh.

The monsoon is crucial to the implementation of the Cauvery scheme that apportions Cauvery river water among three riparian states in South India and Union Territory Puducherry.

The appointments of the members of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) will be made after the scheme is notified.

The nature of the monsoon also dictates the work of CWRC under the scheme. The CWRC, the scheme states will “keep a watch on the actual performance of the monsoon during each ten daily interval and report position to the Authority indicating therein the extent of variation from the normal.” The committee will also “collect and compile weekly information about important rain gauge stations of the IMD in order to be able to broadly assess the position of monsoon and keep the Authority informed”.

