Covid-19 Guidelines: MHA issues new Covid SOPs for states/UTs from Dec 1; check details here

Crowd at Chandpole Bazar in Jaipur, Nov 21, 2020. Some states have imposed curfews in major cities and other Covid affected areas.(PTI Photo)

Taking note of the recent spike in the novel cases in some states and Union Territories, the Centre Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines to strictly implement the prescribed containment rules and Covid-appropriate behaviour by the states/UTs. The guidelines will come into effect from December 1 and will remain in force till December 31.

The guidelines come as states/UTs such as Maharashtra and Delhi have registered a spike in Covid cases due to the increased footfall in public places during the festival season. States like Gujarat and Punjab have imposed night curfews in major cities and other affected areas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the responsibility to implement the containment measures would strictly lie with the local district, police and municipal authorities. States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions such as night curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Ministry said. However, the state governments need to consult with the central government over imposition of any local lockdown outside the containment zones. The guidelines also called for increased surveillance in containment zones.

Here are the activities allowed inside/outside of the containment zones:

* Only essential activities shall be allowed in the containment zones.

* There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

* There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for the purpose.

* Testing shall be carried out as per prescribed protocol.

* Listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days (80 per cent of contacts to be traced in 72 hours).

* Quick isolation of Covid-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities/ home (subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines).

* Clinical interventions, as prescribed, shall be administered.

* Surveillance for ILI/SARI cases shall be carried out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

* Awareness shall be created in communities on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Read | Night curfews, restrictions back in some north, central states; south sees dip

Besides this, the guidelines emphasised on strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, failing which the states can take appropriate action like imposing fines on defaulters.

The Ministry also said that it would soon issue SOPs for the observance of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, which shall be strictly enforced by states and UTs.

States and UTs also need to enforce social distancing in offices. In cities, where the weekly case positivity rate is in more than 10 per cent, States and UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures, with a view to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time, thereby ensuring social distancing.

The Ministry said all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones, while highlighting a few which remain to be suspended or under restriction for now. Here are the following:

* International air travel of passengers, as permitted by MHA.

* Cinema halls and theatres, with up to 50 percent capacity.

* Swimming pools, only for training of sportspersons.

* Exhibition halls, only for business to business (B2B) purposes.

* Social/ religious/ sports/ entertainment/ educational/ cultural/ religious gatherings, with upto a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground/ space in view, in open spaces.

However, based on their assessment of the situation, state/UT governments may reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less, in closed spaces.

The Ministry, however, said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, the Ministry said in the guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd