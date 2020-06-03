Centre asks J&K to defer decision on reopening of schools from June 15

Non-teaching staff of a private school in Srinagar cleans the desks in a classroom. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Non-teaching staff of a private school in Srinagar cleans the desks in a classroom. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to defer its decisions on reopening of schools and charging vehicle registration tax. The development came following growing resentment among people over reports that the UT government was planning to reopen schools in Jammu and Kashmir from June 15.

“Have spoken to #JammuAndKashmir UT Government and suggested that decisions regarding 1) Vehicle Registration Tax and 2) Reopening of schools may be deferred,” Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Even though a formal announcement on the date of reopening of schools is yet to be taken, Director (Finance) in the School Education Department in letters to Director School Education at Jammu and in Kashmir told them “as the government intends to re-open schools in mid of June 2020, I am directed to convey to ensure safety measures in all government schools to arrest spread of coronavirus to students and staff therein”.

He had asked both the directors of School Education to instruct heads of all government schools to provide a pair of reusable masks and a pair of gloves to every student and ensure availability of 1000 ml hand sanitisers and 1200 ml liquid soap at entry point of each government school.

He further said the expenditure would be debited to Samagra Grants released to all institutions for day to day expenses.

National Conference’s provincial president Devender Rana had asked the UT Government to take a decision regarding reopening after consultation with parents. “Do the schools have adequate infra and training to implement Covid 19 precautions,” he asked while suggesting the government to “not take chances with children”.

