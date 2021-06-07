Flying abroad for job, education? Centre issues new SOP reducing gap between Covishield doses

The Centre said there has been growing demand from these categories of people to reduce the gap between the two shots. (AP)

The Centre on Monday made an exception for certain categories of people who can now take the second shot of Covishield earlier than 84 days. Those who intend to undertake international travel for education purposes, are joining employment abroad or are a part of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics will be allowed to take the second dose of Covishield at a gap of 28 days after taking the first dose, the new SOP by the Union Health Ministry stated.

At present, the time interval for taking two doses of Covishield in the country is 84 days.

The Centre said there has been growing demand from these categories of people to reduce the gap between the two shots.

Earlier, the gap between two doses of the Covid vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials had been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health.

“All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officials, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination,” Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra had said in a statement.

States like Kerala and Mumbai had earlier tweaked vaccination norms for those travelling abroad. While Kerala had allowed those travelling abroad to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine after four to six weeks of the first one, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also announced that those going abroad for studies would be given priority among the 18-44-year age group for vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry said the matter (of reducing the gap between Covishield doses for these categories of people) has been discussed in the Empowered Group 5 (EG-5) and appropriate recommendations have been received. In this context, with a view to provide full coverage of vaccination and facilitating international travel for such genuine reasons, the ministry has issued the SOPs according to which the states shall designate a competent authority in each district to grant permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield.

Also Read | Centre revises vaccine policy, to provide free Covid shots to states for adults

The competent authority shall check whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of the first dose and the genuineness of the purpose of travel, based on documents related to admission offers or the associated formal communications for the purpose of education.

It will also check whether a person is already studying in a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing his or her education, interview calls for a job or offer letters for taking up employment and the nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic games, before according the permission for the administration of the second dose.

This special dispensation will be available to the students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education, those who have to take up jobs in foreign countries, athletes, sportspersons and the accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending the Tokyo Olympic games.

The ministry advised that vaccination may be availed in such cases through passport, which is one of the permissible ID documents according to the current guidelines, so that the passport number is printed in the vaccination certificate.

However, if the passport was not used at the time of the administration of the first dose, the details of the photo ID card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate and a mention of the passport number in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon, the SOPs stated.

Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary, it stated.

A mention of the vaccine type as ‘Covishield’ is sufficient and no other qualifying entries are required in the vaccination certificates.

This facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to August 31.

(With inputs from PTI)