Centre issues rebuttal on Environmental Performance Index 2022: ‘Biased metrics, biased weights’

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) issued a rebuttal on Wednesday to the findings of the biennial Environmental Performance Index 2022, an international ranking system of countries’ environmental health and sustainability, after it ranked India at the bottom of the list of 180 countries that it assessed.

The EPI 2022, produced jointly by the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy and the Columbia University Earth Institute, consisted of assessments of 180 countries on 40 different indicators.

The MoEF&CC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that many of the indicators used by EPI 2022 are “based on unfounded assumptions”. With a score of 18.9, India is ranked below Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Myanmar — the other poorest performers on the index. Denmark was ranked first.

The ministry has said it does not accept the analysis and conclusions, and that “some of these indicators used for assessing performance are extrapolated and based on surmises and unscientific methods”.

In an extensive point-by-point rebuttal, the MoEF&CC said a new indicator included in the 2022 EPI — projected greenhouse gas emission levels in 2050 in which India has been ranked 171 out of 180 countries — is calculated based on an average rate of change in emission of the last 10 years, instead of modelling that takes into account a longer time period, extent of renewable energy capacity and use, additional carbon sinks, energy efficiency and so on. Forests and wetlands, crucial carbon sinks, have not been factored into computing these emissions, it said.

The ministry also said the weight of indicators in which India was performing well was reduced, and the reasons for change in assignment of weightage has not been explained. It said that this was instrumental in India’s dropping rank. India was ranked at 168 in EPI 2020.

“There is no specific rationale that has been adopted for selection of weights. It seems it is based on publishing agency’s choice, which is not suitable for a global index,” the statement added. “No indicator talks about renewable energy, energy efficiency and process optimisation. The selection of indicators is biased and incomplete,” the ministry said.