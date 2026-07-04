Centre issues notice to Telegram over pirated movies, seeks action in 15 days

The government had earlier acted against more than 3,000 Telegram channels carrying pirated content. (Representative Image)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Saturday issued a notice to Telegram over the alleged widespread dissemination of pirated films, OTT content, and other audio-visual material through its platform, while directing the messaging app to take corrective action within 15 days.

It is learnt that the I&B ministry has also asked Telegram to strengthen its systems for the detection, reporting, disabling of access to, and removal of pirated films and infringing audio-visual content.

The Ministry has directed Telegram to act against repeat infringers, including channels, groups, bots, accounts, administrators, and associated entities, while seeking details of its grievance redressal mechanism for producers, OTT platforms, and law-enforcement agencies.