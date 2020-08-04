Centre issues guidelines: Curbs for elderly, visors during workout, gym rules worked out

A worker disinfects a gym in Paharganj area of New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) A worker disinfects a gym in Paharganj area of New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Centre on Monday released detailed guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga institutes, specifically advising people above 65 years and those with comorbidities against using gyms in closed spaces.

“Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below 10 are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. Organisations managing yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall advise all members, visitors and staff accordingly,” the guidelines noted.

The government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 as part of the ‘Unlock 3’ phase.

In the case of gyms, the guidelines state that spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools would continue to remain closed. “Plan yoga/gymnasiums floor area based on 4m2 per person. Place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 feet apart, wherever feasible, by moving equipment to facilitate social distancing. Where available, utilize any outdoor space by relocating equipment outside,” they state.

The government said that the practice of yogic kriya “may be avoided for the time being”. It said, “Even if it is to be practiced essentially, it may be done in open spaces.”

In view of potential threat of the spread of infection, “as far as feasible recorded music/songs may be played” and “shouting/ laughter yoga exercise should not be allowed”.

The guidelines state that temperature setting of all air-conditioning devices in these facilities should be in the range of 24-30 degrees C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent and “intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross-ventilation should be adequate”.

On group fitness rooms and classes, the guidelines state that there shall be “staggering class session times” and allowing a minimum of “15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving”.

“Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing,” the guidelines state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.