Centre invited 90 NRIs to join first jatha at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, they recall ‘life-changing’ visit

As the first jatha crossed over to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, among the devotees were 90 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders who were part of the historic occasion on Saturday. These 90-odd NRIs were invited specially by the Government of India — with all their travel, boarding and lodging expenses paid — to participate in 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak from their country of residence to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, Dera Baba Nanak and Sultanpur Lodhi in India.

Jagwant Singh, an OCI card holder from Italy, was among those who paid obeisance at the gurdwara. “I have no words to express my feelings. It is akin to visiting a paradise. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Ohna da bahut bahut dhanwad. Bass shabad hi mukk gaye (I am thankful to both of the PM and the CM. Words fail me in expressing my gratitude),” Jagwant Singh told Indian Express at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

He added, “Kartarpur Sahib is now accessible on foot. Next on the mission is Nankana Sahib and finally we wish the borders between the two countries cease to exist. We were one once. Let us at least be two friendly countries. Waheguru eh vi karange (Waheguru would do this too),” added Jagwant.

For Santokh Singh Lali, another OCI card holder, “it was a life-changing experience”. “I got a mail a fortnight ago from Centre that we are invited for the Kartarpur Sahib visit with the first jatha. I did not waste a single moment to apply. I am here along with 89 others from across the world,” said Lali, who is also president of Kabaddi Federation, Italy.

The members of delegation landed in India after November 5 and have since then been staying at a hotel in Amritsar. They were a part of the first jatha to Katarpur Sahib on Saturday. They would leave for Sultanpur Lodhi on Monday to participate in the function of 550th-year celebrations on Tuesday.

With his eyes welling up for the experience at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Ravinderjit Singh Ravi, president of Bolzano gurudwara, said, “I am overwhelmed. I bow in front of Baba Nanak who made this happen. He was always against divisions and here he is getting us together. My last two generations could not have ‘khulle darshan deedar’ despite doing ardas for 72 years, but I am the fortunate one to be here. I hope we will be able to have the same ‘darsha’ at Nankana Sahib also very soon,” he said.

The delegation, comprising mostly businessmen, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dera Baba Nanak before the opening of the Corridor and had discussions on helping trade and industry back home.

“I was proud to see our industry. We went around in Batala and saw a few units. They are doing exactly what we do in Italy,” said Jagwant.

Surinder Singh Pandori, president of gurdwara in Falero, said they would be bringing another delegation to visit Kartarpur Sahib. “I have taken pictures and shared them back home. I just want to sit back here and just look towards the resting place of Guru Nanak. Alas! I have to go back,” said Pandori.

Kanwaljit Singh Soni, presidents of Sikhs for America, said he wanted to compliment the government, the administration, the field staff and everyone engaged in setting up the Corridor.