Centre pushing people into ‘morass of inflation’ to earn tax: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi shared a video on Twitter that urged people to raise their voice against price hike. (File Photo)

As part of a Congress-led social media campaign ‘Speak Up Against Prise Rise’, Rahul Gandhi Friday targeted the central government over increasing prices, urging people to raise their voice against what he said was the “destruction of the country”.

Calling inflation a curse, Gandhi hit out at the Centre and said, “The central government is only pushing the people into the morass of inflation to earn tax.”

Joining the campaign on Twitter, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listed the BJP government’s “excuses for rising inflation”.

“Price rise due to cold, blame previous governments, People travel less so ticket prices increase, We do not have control over the rising prices of petrol and diesel”, Priyanka wrote on Twitter, adding that the common man’s problems were sidelined.

महंगाई बढ़ने पर भाजपा सरकार के बहाने 👉सर्दी के कारण दाम बढ़े

👉पिछली सरकारों का दोष

👉लोग कम यात्रा करें इसलिए टिकट के दाम बढ़े।

👉पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़ते दामों पर हमारा नियंत्रण नहीं है। आमजन की परेशानी को किया दरकिनार

इस बार बहानों की बौछार#SpeakUpAgainstPriceRise — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 5, 2021

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, too, tweeted as part of the campaign. “In the last few days, the prices of petrol-diesel and LPG have been increasing continuously.

Sachin further said, “In a situation when the economy is very slow, the income of the people is declining, after that the steady growth by the central government is breaking the back of the people.”