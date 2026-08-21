Centre imposes stockholding limit of sugar to rein in price surge

The move assumes significance given how the festive season is round the corner. (Image: freepik)

In a two-pronged approach to rein in the price of sugar, which has seen a sharp increase of late, the Centre on Thursday imposed a sugar stockholding limit for bulk consumers and allowed the duty-free import of 10 lakh metric tonne of raw sugar till the end of October.

The move assumes significance given how the festive season is round the corner.

The stockholding limit applies to confectioners, soft drink manufacturers, food processing industry, sweetmeat sellers and any other institutional buyer consuming not less than ten metric tonne of sugar as average monthly consumption during the past one year, excluding the current month.