Centre hikes Arthiyas commission on wheat, paddy procurement

The Centre on Monday announced a hike in rates of commission paid to Arthiyas (commission agents) and cooperative societies engaged in procurement of wheat and paddy on behalf of the government. The new rates will become effective from Rabi marketing season (RMS) 2026-27.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said the rate of commission payable to Arthiyas for procurement of wheat in Punjab and Haryana has been increased from Rs 46 per quintal to Rs 50.75 per quintal. In Rajasthan, the rate of commission paid to Arthiyas for wheat procurement has been increased from Rs 41.40 per quintal to Rs 45.67 per quintal.

The move is significant as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) procures wheat and paddy through Arthiyas in Punjab and Haryana. It comes a year before Assembly elections in Punjab in 2027. The move is also significant as farmers and Arthiyas had led the protest against the three farm laws and forced the government to repeal them. Punjab and Haryana both are major contributors of foodgrains to the Central pool.

The Ministry statement said, “The Government of India has approved the revision of commission rates payable to Arthiyas and cooperative societies engaged in procurement of wheat and paddy on behalf of the Government, effective from the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2026-27 onwards.”

“As per the existing guidelines governing procurement operations, commission is payable to societies, cooperatives, sub-agents and Arthiyas undertaking procurement of wheat and paddy on behalf of the Government and providing intermediary and aggregation services in the procurement process,” the statement said.

“Based on requests received from various State Governments for revision of the commission rates, a sub-committee was constituted with representatives from FCI, state Governments and representatives of the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The committee examined the prevailing rates and recommended revision of the commission structure,” the statement said.

“Based on the recommendations of the committee, the Government has approved a hike in commission rates payable to Arthiyas and societies for procurement of wheat and paddy. After revision, the commission payable to Arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will increase from ₹46.00 per quintal to Rs 50.75 per quintal, while for wheat in Rajasthan it will increase from Rs 41.40 per quintal to Rs 45.67 per quintal. The commission for paddy will increase from Rs 45.88 per quintal to Rs 50.61 per quintal,” it said.

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“Similarly, commission payable to cooperative societies has also been revised. The commission for procurement of wheat will increase from Rs 27 per quintal to Rs 29.79 per quintal, while for paddy it will increase from Rs 32 per quintal to Rs 35.30 per quintal,” the statement said.

“For procurement carried out at modern silos, the commission payable will be 50% of the rate applicable in mandis, in line with the existing policy framework.” “The revision of commission rates is aimed at ensuring the continued efficiency of the procurement system and supporting the agencies involved in facilitating procurement operations on behalf of the Government,” it said.