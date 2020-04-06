Centre: Help firms get workers to supply essentials

Consumer Affairs Secretary reiterated the Centre’s stand that food and grocery means all items usually consumed on a day-to-day basis. Consumer Affairs Secretary reiterated the Centre’s stand that food and grocery means all items usually consumed on a day-to-day basis.

The Centre on Sunday asked state governments to help companies that supply essential items and are facing difficulty in getting workers due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Kumar Agarwal stated that several companies have reported difficulties in getting labour. “Local administration may be advised to facilitate in ensuring availability of labour in factories, warehouses, and transportation and distribution operations of essential food and groceries by appealing to house owners, societies and villagers to allow workers to work,” he wrote.

He reiterated the Centre’s stand that food and grocery means all items usually consumed on a day-to-day basis.

