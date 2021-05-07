Centre has to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi everyday: Supreme Court

Relatives of Covid-19 patients queue up outside an oxygen refilling centre in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to supply 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi everyday till further orders as top hospitals in the national capital have been struggling to tackle an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of oxygen to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.

“We want 700 MT oxygen to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis and we mean business. It has to be supplied and we don’t want to be coercive. Our order will take time to be uploaded by 3 pm. But you proceed and arrange the oxygen,” said Justice DY Chandrachud according to the Bar and Bench.

Justice MR Shah, who was on the Bench along with Justice Chandrachud, added, “You have to supply 700 MT oxygen every day till further orders.”

This is the third straight day that the shortage of medical oxygen — a key challenge that has emerged in India’s fight against a deadly second Covid wave — was discussed in the top court.

The Supreme Court had, on May 5, asked the Central government to supply the 700 MT of oxygen that Delhi needs and submit a tabulated plan detailing how it would be meeting the oxygen requirements for the national capital.

The Supreme Court had stayed a Delhi High Court order by which show cause notice for contempt of court was issued to the Central government for its failure to meet oxygen supply benchmark for the national capital.