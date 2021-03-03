Centre hands over probe into bomb attack on Trinamool minister to NIA

The bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain will now be probed by the NIA after the Centre took over the case under the NIA Act without seeking the state government’s consent, sources said.

The Trinamool Congress MLA and state labour minister was injured along with 21 others when a bomb exploded at Murshidabad’s Nimtita Railway Station on February 17. He was waiting at Platform No. 2 to board a train to Kolkata, when the IED is suspected to have been triggered.

The NIA has registered a case based on the FIR filed by the Azimganj Government Railway Police under Sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) apart from sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

The GRP comes under operational control of state governments.

The NIA has not invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). “As of now we have not invoked UAPA as it is merely a re-registration of the West Bengal police FIR. If our investigations show UAPA should be invoked, it will be invoked,” an NIA official said.

The West Bengal CID, which was also probing the case, had earlier recovered a mobile phone and a circuit from the spot of the blast and even detained and questioned a Bangladeshi national. It is, however, not clear yet who carried out the attack.

Sources said NIA will seek details of the investigation carried out by the state CID and the materials recovered by them from the state.

Last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had met Hossain at the hospital. While Dhankhar sought an NIA probe, Banerjee called the blast a conspiracy and alleged a political party was pressuring the minister to join it.

State Minister Firhad Hakim had earlier said, “One minister walks towards the platform where bombs were planted. As he reached, suddenly electricity was turned off. An explosion happened and the minister got injured. His supporters were also seriously injured. Why did such an attack take place? Murshidabad has turned into a stronghold of the TMC; hence, some people are trying to create fear. Is this India or Ramgarh of Gabbar Singh?”

Railways had denied the charge of electricity being turned off.