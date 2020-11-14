scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Centre gives Rs 268 crore for rehabilitation of those hit by cyclone Nisarga

Along with Maharashtra, the MHA has also announced relief funds for West Bengal and Odisha, which faced super cyclone Amphan in May. In all, six states which battered natural calamities will be provided with financial assistance from the MHA.

By: Express News Service | Pune | November 14, 2020 7:47:01 pm
cyclone Nisarga, centre gives funds for rehabilitation, Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsOn June 3, the cyclone made landfall close to Alibag in Raigad. Heavy rainfall and squally winds lasted for two days as the storm approached the coast.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a sum of Rs 268.59 crore in assistance to Maharashtra for rehabilitation of those affected by cyclone Nisarga. Earlier this month, the state government had also announced assistance for farmers who were affected by cyclone Nisarga and flooding during monsoon.

On June 3, the cyclone made landfall close to Alibag in Raigad. Heavy rainfall and squally winds lasted for two days as the storm approached the coast. The cyclonic storm affected Sindhudurg, Raigad and Pune districts, severely damaging homes and farmlands of many villagers in the coastal districts.

Even though the state has seen a sharp increase in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall events in recent years, disasters caused by cyclones are uncommon. After cyclone Phyan (2009), Nisarga was only the second super cyclone to cross Maharashtra in over 50 years.

Usually, cyclones do not hit Maharashtra coast usually. Fewer cyclones are formed in the Arabian Sea, they often follow a westward track and head towards the Gulf region.

Along with Maharashtra, the MHA has also announced relief funds for West Bengal and Odisha, which faced super cyclone Amphan in May. In all, six states which battered natural calamities will be provided with financial assistance from the MHA.

