Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Centre gives nod to set up three new cooperative bodies

A proposal to constitute the National Cooperative Export Society, National Level Cooperative Society for Organic Products, and National Level Multi-State Seed Cooperative Society was approved by the Union Cabinet, which met under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the significance of the move, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that there were about 8.50 lakh cooperatives, which have around 29 crore members mainly from the rural areas. They will benefit from the move, he said.

The Centre Wednesday approved a proposal to set up three new cooperative bodies – the National Cooperative Export Society, the National Level Cooperative Society for Organic Products, and the National Level Multi-State Seed Cooperative Society.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the Union Cabinet, which met under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the Cabinet has approved the setting up of the National Cooperative Export Society, National Level Cooperative Society for Organic Products, and National level Multi-State Seed Cooperative Society.

Highlighting the significance of the move, Yadav said that there were about 8.50 lakh cooperatives, which have around 29 crore members mainly from the rural areas. They will benefit from the move, he said.

In September last year, Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah announced the government’s plan to set up a multi-state cooperative for seed production.

“We are going to form a multi-state cooperative for seed production, which will do research and development (R&D) and will promote and preserve varieties of seeds and will develop new varieties,” Shah said.

“For this, we are going to form a multi-state cooperative by merging four or five big cooperatives at the national level to enhance the quality of seeds and preserve and promote our old seeds,” Shah said, addressing a two-day national conference of state cooperation ministers on September 8, 2022.

Shah had also said that the government would form a multi-state cooperative, under the leadership of Amul, which will work for the marketing and certification of organic products.

The government will form these two multi-state cooperatives — seed production and organic products — within the next two months, Shah said.

The Union Minister had also said that Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) will soon form a multistate export house that will work towards exporting Khadi products, handicrafts, and agriculture products.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 16:13 IST
