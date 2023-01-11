Centre names its new free food grain scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

The Centre has named its new free food grain scheme under the National Food Security Act, 2013, as ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)’, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Implementation of the new scheme has started from 1st January 2023, benefitting more than 80 crore poor and poorest of poor people.”

The Central Government will spend more than Rs 2 lakh crore in 2023 as food subsidy under NFSA and other welfare schemes, “to remove the financial burden of the poor and the poorest of the poor”, according to the ministry’s statement.

The name of the new scheme is similar to that of the free food grain scheme implemented as part of the Centre’s package that was announced as a response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The difference between the two schemes is that about 81 crore NFSA beneficiaries were entitled to get free of cost 5 kg of food grain per person in a month over and above their monthly entitlements.

However, they were required to pay the subsidised rate of food grain (Rs 3 per kg of rice, Rs 2 per kg of wheat and Rs 1 per kg of coarse grains) to purchase the quantity they were entitled to. In the new scheme, the government has done away with the subsided prices and is providing food grain free of cost. But now the additional quantity, which was available during the pandemic, will not be provided to these beneficiaries. They will receive as much quantity of food grain as they are entitled to under NFSA.

The move comes days after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a new “integrated food security scheme” for providing free food grains to Antodaya Ann Yojna (AAY) & Primary Household (PHH) beneficiaries under the NFSA for a year beginning January 1, 2023.

The statement said, “Keeping in view the welfare of the beneficiaries and in order to maintain uniformity across the States, free food grains will be provided under PMGKAY for the year 2023 to all PHH and AAY beneficiaries, as per entitlement under NFSA.”

“The integrated scheme will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, 2013 in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of food grains for the poor”.

“For the effective and uniform implementation of NFSA 2013, PMGKAY will subsume the two subsidy schemes of the Department of Food & Public Distribution (a) Food Subsidy to FCI (b) Food Subsidy for decentralised procurement states dealing with procurement, allocation and delivery of free food grains to the states under NFSA,” it said.

The statement said, “Necessary steps have already been taken for smooth implementation of the PMGKAY in the field, i.e. necessary notification has been issued for making the price of food grains zero for AAY and PHH beneficiaries, resolution of technical issues at Fair Price Shops (FPS), advisory related to margin to the Fair Price Shop Dealers, zero prices in the print receipts given to beneficiaries etc.”

It added officers of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) are regularly interacting with State Government for a smooth rollout of the new scheme.