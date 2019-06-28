Toggle Menu
Centre formulating strategy against drug menace: Amit Shah to Amarinder Singh

Amit Shah, the spokesperson said, made the disclosure when Amarinder Singh called on him and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy to combat the menace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday informed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that the Centre was formulating a detailed strategy to tackle the problem of drugs in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said.

Thanking Shah for the Centre’s support for Punjab’s anti-drugs campaign, Singh sought attachment of additional Narcotics Control Bureau officers with the state, along with deputation of an IG-level officer at Chandigarh along with DIG in Amritsar, the spokesperson said.

