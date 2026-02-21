Centre forms Empowered Committee for CAA implementation in West Bengal

“Two invitees will join meetings: A representative from the Principal Secretary (Home) or Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the West Bengal government, and a nominee from the jurisdictional Divisional Railway Manager,” it added.

Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Centre on Friday operationalised the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act through a gazetted notification, notifying the constitution of an Empowered Committee in the state to process applications under the Act.

The development comes amid the ongoing political friction in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress government is at odds with the Centre over a number of issues and has been opposing the CAA, calling it discriminatory.

An order issued by Additional Secretary Nitesh Kumar Vyas said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955) read with sub-rules (1) and (3) of rule 11A of the Citizenship Rules, 2009, the Centre appoints the Deputy Registrar General of the Directorate of Census Operations, West Bengal, as the head of the committee.”