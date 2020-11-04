Amid TRP ‘scam’, Centre forms committee to review guidelines on television ratings

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI Photo/File)

In the wake of the alleged TRP scam, the Centre on Wednesday formed a four-member committee, headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati, to review the guidelines on television ratings in India. The panel has been asked to make recommendations for “a robust, transparent and accountable rating system” through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines.

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is a need to have a fresh look on the guidelines particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements/inventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a committee is hereby constituted to study the different aspects of television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a notification.

It further said the committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines.

In October, Mumbai Police said it had busted a “racket” of “fraudulent” manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRPs) involving three channels, including Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV. TRPs claim to show how many people, from which socio-economic categories, watched which channels for how long over a particular time period.

“Three channels, including Republic, Fakt Marathi, and Box Cinema have been found to be indulging in such malpractices,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said at a press conference. So far, at least 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Amid the controversy, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which provides TRP data, announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

