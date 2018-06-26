Centre forcing LIC to buy IDBI, policy holders at risk: Congress

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala (File) Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala (File)

The Congress on Monday accused the government of jeopardising the money of 38 crore people by “forcing” the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to invest in the debt-ridden IDBI Bank. The party claimed that “financial anarchy and gross economic mismanagement” have become a characteristic of the current government.

“Utter economic mismanagement of Modi Government and its Finance Ministry is writ large. To cover up its mess, the Modi Government is now jeopardising the hard-earned money of 38 crore LIC policy holders by forcing it to purchase the rapidly sinking IDBI Bank, instead of investing money in bank recapitalisation. It is a classic case of selling family silver to hide the economic mayhem of failed Modinomics-Jaitleynomics,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

He said “fleecing and flying” had become buzzwords, with people such as Nirav Modi escaping the country after indulging in multi-crore scams. He claimed that banking scams under the BJP government were worth more than Rs 70,000 crore now. “How will Prime Minister Narendra Modi recover this money from the fraudsters?” he asked.

