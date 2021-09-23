Centre files plea against allowing second dose of Covishield earlier

The Centre on Wednesday moved a division bench of Kerala High Court, challenging the single bench verdict which had asked the Union Health Ministry to allow anyone who wanted to schedule the second dose of Covishield vaccine four weeks after the first in terms of the original protocol for vaccination to do so.

Earlier this month, the single bench had ruled that the government’s decision to reduce the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine for only certain categories of recipients amounted to discrimination. The court had said that people who pay for the vaccine have the right to choose the second dose of Covishield four weeks after the first dose, instead of the 84-day interval.

The court was acting upon a petition filed by Kochi-based KITEX Garments, which sought relaxation in the 84-day interval prescribed by the government for administering a second dose of Covishield to its employees.

In its appeal, the Centre said that the single bench order would militate against the established position in matters related to the government supported by scientific study. It said vaccine doses would be administered prematurely if the court’s order is allowed to prevail, besides affecting prospects of those waiting for the vaccine doses.