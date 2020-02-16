Centre favoured telcos by deferring recovery: Congress

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

A day after the Supreme Court rapped telecom companies for failing to pay their dues to the Department of Telecommunications despite orders, the Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of “crony capitalism” and delaying the recovery of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to “favour” the private players.

Accusing the Centre of Modi “fleecing Rs 1,60,000 crore from the pockets of 112 crore Indians”, Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala also asked if the recent “40 per cent increase in cellphone tariff was a means to recover the AGR”.

“This is nothing but crony capitalism,” he said addressing mediapersons here.

The Supreme Court had on Friday directed top executives of the telecom companies to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against them for the non-compliance of its October 2019 order to pay AGR of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to DoT.

Giving a “chronology of the crony capitalism”, Surjewala said that on October 24, 2019, the apex court directed the telecom companies to pay Rs 1,02,000 crore (as indicated by the Solicitor General before the Court) to the government towards AGR under the Telecom Policy, 1999. “This amount is owed to Government of India by Vodafone-Idea, Airtel Bharti, Tata Tele Services (now owned by Airtel) and Reliance Jio,” Surjewala said.

“On November 20, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Cabinet meeting, approved deferring Rs 42,000 crore of ‘spectrum auction installments’ of telecom companies for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Three private telecom companies — Vodafone-Idea, Airtel Bharti and Reliance Jio — thus got a deferment of Rs 42,000 crore”.

“Prepaid cellphone users are the ordinary hardworking Indians. By raising the tariff by 40 to 50 per cent, the government is fleecing the common man,” he further said.

