Centre extends last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking to June 30

The central government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar number with permanent account n​umber (PAN) to June 30, 2021. The earlier deadline was March 31.

“Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Income Tax department said in a tweet.

The government had said those who miss the deadline will be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 and their PAN will become invalid.

The date for issue of notice under Section 148 of Income Tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and processing of equalisation levy statements has also been extended to 30th April, 2021.

The government passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha last week where it inserted a new section 234H under which a person shall be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of their PAN with Aadhaar.

“234H. Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date,” the bill said.