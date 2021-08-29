Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till September 30

International commercial flights will remain suspended till September 30 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre said on Sunday.

According to the latest circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), international cargo flights and those approved by the regulator will continue to operate.

Follow Live Updates | India reported 45,083 new cases and 460 deaths

The DGCA also said that scheduled international flights might be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

Commercial international flights have remained suspended since March 23, 2020, to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection.Special international flights were also operating under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May 2020 to bring home thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The restrictions were later eased for certain countries with which India has had an air bubble arrangement during the past year. The air bubble pact between the two countries allows the operation of special international flights by the national carrier between their territories.

India was considering lifting the restrictions on international commercial flights on August 31. However, the ban was extended as a threat of a third wave of infections looms large.

This comes on a day when India reported 45,083 new cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases have also increased to over 3.6 lakh.