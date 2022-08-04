scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Centre holds meeting of experts on monkeypox

India has so far reported nine cases of monkeypox including one death. The disease typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 11:31:41 am
monekypox, monkeypox wardA health worker works at a monkeypox ward set up at a government hospital. (AP/File)

A meeting of top health experts called by the Centre on the need for revisiting existing guidelines on management of monkeypox is underway in Delhi on Thursday amid rising number of cases of the disease in the country.

India has so far reported nine cases of monkeypox including one death.

“This is a technical meeting to revisit the existing guidelines,” an official said.

The meeting is being chaired by Dr L Swasticharan, director of Emergency Medical Relief and is being attended by officials from the National Aids Control Organisation, National Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organisation (WHO) representatives.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

According to existing ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre, any person having a history of travel to affected countries within the last 21 days presenting with an unexplained acute rash and symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches and profound weakness is to be considered to be a ‘suspected case’.

A ‘probable case’ has to be a person meeting the case definition for a suspected case, clinically compatible illness and has an epidemiological link like face-to-face exposure, including health care workers without appropriate PPE, direct physical contact with skin or skin lesions, including sexual contact, or contact with contaminated material such as clothing, bedding or utensils.

Also read |Quixplained: How to keep safe from Monkeypox

A case is considered laboratory confirmed for monkeypox virus by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.

Defining contacts, the guidelines stated that a contact is defined as a person who, in the period beginning with the onset of the source case’s first symptoms, and ending when all scabs have fallen off, has had one or more of the exposures– face-to-face exposure, direct physical contact, including sexual contact, contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or bedding — with a probable or confirmed case of monkey pox.

Cases can be prompted to identify contacts across household, workplace, school/nursery, sexual contacts, healthcare, houses of worship, transportation, sports, social gatherings, and any other recalled interactions.

Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs/symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated material during the infection period. In case of occurrence of fever clinical/lab evaluation is warranted.

Explained |Explained: Why monkeypox is spreading, but not as fast as Covid-19

Asymptomatic contacts should not donate blood, cells, tissue, organs or semen while they are under surveillance.
Pre-school children may be excluded from day care, nursery, or other group settings.

The ministry guidelines state that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bushmeat preparation.

The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around three to six per cent.

Explained |Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox

The symptoms include lesions which usually begin within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy.
The WHO had recently declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis — a virus transmitted to humans from animals — with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

International passengers have been asked to avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents like rats and squirrels and non-human primates like monkeys and apes).

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 11:31:05 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

CWG 2022, Day 6 Highlights: Tejaswin Shankar wins historic Bronze, Silver for Judoka Tulika

5

India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is it bad?

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progre...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for ...
China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

China’s military drills around Taiwan could help it practice an invasion

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over
SC collegium decides

Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to join BJP today
Haryana

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to join BJP today

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions these two PMs

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Koffee with Karan Ep 5

Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement