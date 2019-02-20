Centre expands tele-law services across country

The Centre Tuesday launched tele-law services across the country through which every litigant can access free legal aid services with help from common service centers and a dedicated mobile application.

Advertising

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the tele-law, that will have two components: mainstreaming legal aid through common service centers and Nyaya Bandhu (pro bono legal services) mobile application. The moves comes after the Department of Justice earlier implemented the pilot project in UP, Bihar and J&K, where over 50,000 litigants have availed the services.

“The Government is trying to make every citizen get justice and efforts are on to ensure that road to justice is available at the doorstep…towards fulfilling the Constitutional commitment under Article 39A for providing Access to Justice to all and aiming to realise the government mandate of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Nyaya, Department of Justice (DoJ) has successfully endeavored to spearhead its two key programmes…” Prasad said.