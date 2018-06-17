Centre ends Ramzan ceasefire in J-K: A look at how militants defied govt’s initiative for peace with violence

According to officials, 18 incidents of terror between April 17 to May 17 were reported this year and the figure rose to above 50 during the suspension of operations. According to officials, 18 incidents of terror between April 17 to May 17 were reported this year and the figure rose to above 50 during the suspension of operations.

A month after it had suspended counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre on Sunday decided not to extend the ceasefire despite Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pressing for a continuation by at least two months.

The government’s decision came following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others on Friday. While the Centre, on May 16, had announced the suspension of operations in the state and was even considering an extension of the same during Amarnath Yatra if the situation improved, militants activities shot up within a few days, forcing the government to revoke its order.

According to officials, there were 18 incidents of terror between April 17 to May 17 this year and the figure rose to above 50 during the suspension of operations. Let us take a look at the incidents that took place ever since the ceasefire was announced and which may have prompted the government to take the final call.

June 14: Shujaat Bukhari shot dead

Senior journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead along with two others by unidentified men outside his office in Srinagar’s Press Enclave last week. Bukhari was among those who had welcomed the Centre’s decision of ceasefire during the period of Ramzan. His murder, on the eve of Eid, left several across the state stunned and there was all-round condemnation. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the case with the police calling it a “terror-related crime”.

June 14: Army jawan abducted, body found hours later

Army jawan from Rajouri, Aurangzeb, was picked up by militants from Kalampora area in Pulwama when he was proceeding on leave for Eid. His body was found in Gusoo several hours later. Police said Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian when the crime took place.

June 12: Two cops killed, 10 CRPF men injured in attacks in Valley

Two policemen were killed, and 12 CRPF personnel were injured in two separate attacks by militants in south Kashmir — the worst since the unilateral ceasefire was announced by the Centre in the state. In a pre-dawn attack in Pulwama, suspected militants opened fire at a police picket guarding the district court court complex, leaving two policemen dead and one injured. The militants took away two Insas rifles after the attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes.

In another pre-dawn attack, 10 CRPF personnel were injured when militants lobbed a hand grenade on a CRPF party near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag.

June 11: Two arrested for stealing rifle, opening fire at police checkpoint

Two suspected militants, who were allegedly behind the theft of an INSAS rifle and ammunition from a police barrack, after a brief gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district were arrested by security forces. According to security personnel, Shopian residents Mukhtar Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed Parray, both 22, were trying to reach the Valley after stealing the rifle with three magazines and 49 live rounds from a police barrack at Shahdra Sharief near Thanamandi town. Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said the two tried to dodge security personnel at a checkpost at Thanamandi Chowk and drive towards Dehra Ki Gali on Mughal road, which connects Poonch and Shopian districts. The men also allegedly fired at security personnel in their bid to escape, but were intercepted and later arrested.

June 5: Militants attack Army camp in Bandipora

A group of militants hurled grenades at an Army camp in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The Army camp is adjacent to Hajjan police station in the area. Police said the militants lobbed grenades using under barrel grenade launchers at the Army camp, said to be under 30 Rashtriya Rifles, around 8.30 PM. A senior police official said the fire was retaliated “heavily and effectively”. He also confirmed that it was not a suicide attack.

June 5: Four cops hurt in grenade explosion

Twelve civilians and four policemen were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian. The grenade was hurled at a police vehicle at Batpora chowk, but it missed its target and exploded on the roadside amid civilians. “Militants lobbed a grenade in Shopian inflicting injuries. A young girl is among the injured and has received critical injuries,” a police spokesman said.

May 28: Soldier killed in attack on Army camp

A soldier was killed after militants attacked an Army camp in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On the other hand, three more soldiers were injured in a separate incident when militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Shopian.

May 18: Militant encounter ahead of PM Modi’s visit

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state, a gun battle broke out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district. The Army had said that it was the first counter-militancy operation ever since the Centre had announced a conditional suspension of operations during Ramzan.

May 17: Militants flee with rifles after attacking police post

A group of militants attacked a guard post of a hotel in Srinagar and fled with rifles. The incident caused a flutter within the security agencies and two policemen, who were manning, the guard post were detained for questioning.

