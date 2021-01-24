Centre effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathy will be secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in place of Chaturvedi.

In a top level bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre Saturday, senior IAS officer Alok Tandon has been appointed as mines secretary.

Tandon is a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, at present serving in his cadre, Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Singh, who is at present chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been appointed as the tourism secretary in place of Tripathy.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Bidyut Bihari Swain will be secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is at present special secretary, Department of Commerce.

Tribal Affairs Secretary Deepak Khandekar has been appointed Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will now be secretary, Ministry of Textiles, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Pankaj Kumar, who is currently CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has been appointed secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, in place of Singh.

Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar is a 1988-batch IAS officer, currently working in his cadre, Uttar Pradesh.

Current Power secretary Sanjeev Nandan Sahai superannuates on January 31.

Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi has been appointed secretary, Department of Fertilizers. Chaturvedi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

G V Venugopala Sarma, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority has been named chairman, National Authority, Chemical Weapons Convention, it said.

Otem Dai, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will be secretary, Central Vigilance Commission.

Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs has been appointed secretary (coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Alka Tiwari, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Department of Fertilizers, has been appointed secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the order said.