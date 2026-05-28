Raids doubled, attachments soared: Centre clears 60% manpower expansion for ED

The Ministry of Finance had approved the much-awaited cadre restructuring of ED after 15 years, enhancing its workforce by more than 60 per cent. (File Photo)

The Centre Wednesday sanctioned a significant manpower boost for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), authorising more than 1,200 additional investigators and staff for the anti-money laundering agency, amid rising cases, complex investigations, including cybercrimes, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and enforcement actions over the years.

The Ministry of Finance had approved the much-awaited cadre restructuring of the agency after 15 years, enhancing its workforce by more than 60 per cent – from 2,029 to 3,256. The ministry revised ED’s strength by 1,227 personnel across its six cadres, including the executive, legal, and adjudication verticals that form the core of its investigation setup.

Of this, 803 additional officials have been added to the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, 606 to Enforcement Officer, and 531 to Assistant Director of Enforcement.