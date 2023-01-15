scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Centre earmarks Rs 2,000 crore to encourage states to scrap old vehicles

The amount has been earmarked for scrapping state government vehicles which are older than 15 years, waiver of liabilities on old vehicles and providing tax concessions to individuals for scrapping of old vehicles.

old vehiclesUnder the scheme, financial assistance is being provided to state governments in the form of 50-year interest free loan for capital projects.(Representational)

The Union government will give an additional Rs 2,000 crore to states under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment scheme to incentivise them to scrap old vehicles and also provide tax concessions to individuals for it.

The government in 2022-23 Budget had introduced the ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Under the scheme, financial assistance is being provided to state governments in the form of 50-year interest free loan for capital projects.

Now, the Centre has earmarked an additional Rs 2,000 crore under the scheme to encourage states to scrap condemned government vehicles or those vehicles which are older than 15 years, besides providing tax concessions to individuals for scrapping old vehicles.

In a letter to states last month, the finance ministry said that a new sector road transport has been identified for providing incentive tied to prescribed reforms by states under the scheme.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

Incentive for scrapping of old vehicles has been added to the scheme and an amount of Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for scrapping state government vehicles which are older than 15 years, waiver of liabilities on old vehicles and providing tax concessions to individuals for scrapping of old vehicles.

With the inclusion of road transport sector, the total outlay under the scheme has increased to Rs 1.07 lakh crore, from Rs 1.05 lakh crore announced in the Budget.

So far, the government has approved Rs 77,110 crore under the scheme, out of which Rs 41,118 crore has been released to states.

Advertisement

The scheme aims to encourage states to undertake capital expenditure and has earmarked Rs 80,000 crore for it. Besides, states are encouraged to push reforms like privatisation or disinvestment, digitisation, urban reforms, optical fibre cable projects and building rural roads.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 13:47 IST
Next Story

IIM Bangalore: 60 officers of the Defence Forces complete management programme

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close