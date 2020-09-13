Centre discusses plans to distribute Covid vaccine

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke about the eVIN Platform which monitors the vaccine supply chain, a beneficiary enrolment system, and the delivery system once the vaccine is available.

The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra, Saturday chaired a high-level government meeting where top officials discussed the formulation of an effective Covid-19 vaccine distribution system.

The need for district health action plans for long-term management of the disease and the stage of vaccine development—besides the overall Covid-19 strategy of the country—were also among the issues discussed.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke about the eVIN Platform which monitors the vaccine supply chain, a beneficiary enrolment system, and the delivery system once the vaccine is available. The Health Secretary highlighted the status of states in terms of case trajectory, testing numbers and case fatality rate.

NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul made a presentation on case projections based on various models. “…the Principal Secretary directed all concerned to build on the knowledge and analysis that has been developed over the last few months…,” the release said.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Scientific Adviser, Empowered Action Group Convenors and department secretaries.

