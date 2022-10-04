scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Centre designates 3 Hizbul, 1 LeT operatives as terrorists

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), at least one of them is a Pakistani while others are of Kashmiri descent, and all operate from Pakistan.

centre designates terroristsLeT operative Malik alias Sajid Jutt is a Pakistani national based in Kasur, and is said to be also associated with The Resistance Front (TRF).

The Centre on Tuesday designated four operatives of two terror groups active in Kashmir as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The terrorists have been identified as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operatives Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, Basit Ahmed Reshi and Imtiyaz Ahmed Kandoo, and Habibullah Malik of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), at least one of them is a Pakistani while others are of Kashmiri descent, and all operate from Pakistan.

According to the MHA notification, Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is a native of Baramulla in Kashmir but is currently based in Pakistan. He, the MHA has claimed, is operating as the “chief launching commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen”, which is already proscribed under the UAPA.

“Sheikh is instrumental in spreading terror…involved in coordinating infiltration and recruitment of terrorists and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir,” the notification said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...

Kandoo, the MHA claimed, of Kraltang, Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, but currently based in Pakistan, “has been involved in managing finances and supplying arms, ammunition to terrorists, besides narcotics smuggling”. Kandoo has been coordinating attacks on security forces and civilians…has been radicalising and motivating youths to join terrorist ranks to carry out terror activities in the Kashmir Valley,” the MHA said.

Reshi, a native of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora in Baramulla and currently based in Pakistan, has been notified a terrorist as he “is involved in subversive activities and coordinating target killings in Jammu and Kashmir…planned and executed a terror attack on police guard post of shrine Baba Ali Raina at Tajjaur Shariet Peth Astan in Sopore on the August 18, 2015, in which a police personnel and a civilian were killed…coordinates in recruitment and execution of terror attacks”. He manages arms and ammunition, finances terror activities and motivates youths to join terrorist ranks in the Valley, the MHA said.

LeT operative Malik alias Sajid Jutt is a Pakistani national based in Kasur, and is said to be also associated with The Resistance Front (TRF). “Malik has been involved in radicalising Kashmiri youths and recruiting them for militancy through his network …Malik is the key handler of terrorists who carried out attack on Indian soldiers in Bhata Dhurian, Poonch…has been involved in drone dropping of arms and communication systems in Jammu region for terrorists,” the MHA said.

Advertisement

The MHA has claimed that Malik has created a network of hardcore militants and has masterminded multiple terrorist attacks in the Valley, including the fidayeen attack at Hyderpora in June 2013, and killing of Chadoora station house officer in December 2013.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:28:46 pm
Next Story

Parliamentary panel rejig: Cong loses chairmanship of panel on Home, IT; TMC gets none

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement