Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Centre cracks down on substandard toys, online sellers get notice

The move came just hours after the Bureau of Indian Standards said it has seized nearly 19,000 toys from shopping malls and airports across the country, in a major crackdown to check the influx of illegal and substandard toys.

online toys, online toys sellers, online toys store, substandard toys, Central Consumer Protection Authority, Indian Express, India news, current affairsEarlier in the day, the BIS said it had conducted raids on 44 stores, including those of a major toy retailer, in Ranchi, Noida, Kolkata and the Delhi Airport.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority, the consumer watchdog, Thursday issued notices to e-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for allegedly selling toys in violation of the quality standards.



“CCPA has sought response from the e-commerce entities within 7 days from issuance of notice, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

“CCPA has also written to the Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to take immediate cognizance of the matter and take necessary action,” the statement added.



First published on: 13-01-2023 at 03:45 IST
Money laundering an independent offence, says HC

