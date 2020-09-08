Centre contemplating measures to discourage silk imports from China

It is learnt officials told the committee the ministry “is considering various measures to discourage the cheap import of silk from China and steps will be announced soon”. (File)

Textile Ministry officials have informed a Parliamentary standing committee that the Centre is contemplating measures to discourage silk imports from China, it has been learnt.

The move was conveyed during a meeting of the standing committee on labour on Monday, headed by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, which deliberated on the subject of “Challenges and Opportunities – Indian Textile Industry”, a source said.

When a member asked about the decline in the quality of silk in general and “Banarasi saris” in particular, Textile Ministry officials informed the committee that it is due to cheap imports from China, the source said.

It is learnt officials told the committee the ministry “is considering various measures to discourage the cheap import of silk from China and steps will be announced soon”.

