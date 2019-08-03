J&K: Centre considers more flights to get tourists out; airlines offer free cancellations from Srinagar

The advisory by the Jammu and Kashmir government, asking tourists to leave the Valley in light of potential terror threats to the Amarnath Yatra, has led the Central government and the aviation regulator to convene high-level meetings with air transport operators to consider the option of mounting additional flights to ferry tourists out of the Valley.

Airlines flying to Srinagar have also started offering fee waivers on ticket cancellations for flights to and from the airport. Additionally, travel operators have indicated that people have started cancelling upcoming trips to the region.

“The civil aviation ministry and the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) are on alert following the advisory by the J&K government and are taking the relevant actions to ensure passenger safety and convenience,” the official said, adding that the priority was to evacuate those on the Amarnath Yatra route. Another source said that Srinagar airport officials met airline representatives posted there to take stock of the situation and discuss various safety issues.

Over the next seven days, over 150 flights are scheduled to fly from Srinagar to various airports outside the state, including Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

India’s largest airline IndiGo said in a tweet: “In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till August 9.”

A spokesperson for flag-carrier Air India said that the airline “has decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till August 15”.

Other airlines such as SpiceJet and AirAsia India have also offered waivers on ticket changes and cancellations on flights to and from Srinagar.