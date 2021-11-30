Centre forms three-member committee to review criteria for EWS quota

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Sunday announced the formation of a three-member committee to review the criteria for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations. The committee will comprise Former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Member Secretary ICSSR Prof VK Malhotra and Principal Economic Advisor to the Indian government Sanjeev Sanyal.

The committee will examine various approaches followed in the country so far for identifying the economically weaker sections. It will also send its recommendations to the Centre in the next three weeks.

The office memorandum issued by the ministry, signed by joint secretary RP Meena, states that the committee is being set up “in accordance with the commitment” given to the Supreme Court to “revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections in terms of the provisions of the explanation to Article 15 of the Constitution”.

Last week, the government had submitted to the Supreme Court that it would revisit the Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS to be eligible for reservation benefits. The issue had arisen after NEET aspirants challenged notification dated July 29 which had announced a 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in under the All-India Quota category.

The government told the court that NEET counselling will be deferred till a decision is taken on the matter.

In previous hearings, the Supreme Court had questioned the government on how the figure of Rs 8 lakh had been arrived at as the maximum income limit for the EWS quota.

The government had in the past cited the Sinho Commission report of 2010 to push 10 per cent reservation for EWS. The commission had, however, not explicitly recommended a quota for EWS but said that they should get access to welfare schemes.