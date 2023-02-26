Centre to commemorate Banjara community leader Sant Sevalal Maharaj

Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the Centre is celebrating the birth anniversary of the Banjara community’s icon Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti for the first time at a national level. The celebrations will be led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state’s Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava cultural festival in New Delhi, where he lauded Karnataka’s contribution to nation-building and paid tribute to its leading figures in different walks of life. Interestingly, PM Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and inaugurate an airport in Shivamogga and several other development projects, according to a government statement.

Sevalal Maharaj was born on February 15, 1739, at Surgondankoppa in Shivamogga district, and was considered a social reformer and spiritual teacher of the Banjara community.

The year-long commemoration of the 284th birth anniversary of Sevalal Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the Banjara community is being celebrated by the Ministry of Culture at the Ambedkar International Centre. Besides Shah, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP’s Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, and Shankar Pawar, National President, All India Banjara Seva Sangh will be present at the event. Jadav is the only BJP MP of the Banjara community, from the Kalaburagi Constituency in Karnataka.

A special train has also been run from Karnataka, bringing in more than 2,500 people of the community from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh to Delhi for the two-day event, said a statement by the Ministry of Culture.

It is believed that the community has a population of around 10 to 12 crore across the country, added the ministry statement.

In states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, Sevalal Maharaj is a revered figure, and his birth anniversary is celebrated every year throughout the month. His final resting place or samadhi is situated at Pohradevi in Maharashtra’s Washim district, also known as Banjara Kashi.