Centre clears tenure extension for 3 additional judges’ in Chhattisgarh High Court

The appointment relates to the June 12 Collegium decision where it decided to defer the final decision on elevation of three additional judges as permanent judges.

While it returned back to the Supreme Court Collegium its recommendation to elevate three additional judges of Chhattisgarh High Court as permanent judges, the Centre has cleared the Collegium’s recommendation to extend their tenure by six months till it takes a final decision.

The President has appointed Justices Sharad Kumar Gupta, Ram Prasanna Sharma and Arvind Singh Chandel as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court for a period of six months. The tenure of the judges was to end on June 26, and the Collegium had decided to extend their tenure by six months with effect from June 27.

The appointment relates to the June 12 Collegium decision where it decided to defer the final decision on elevation of three additional judges as permanent judges. The Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana had on April 8 cleared the appointment of Justices Gupta, Sharma and Chandel as permanent judges. The Centre, however, referred this back for reconsideration “in light of certain unconfirmed inputs placed in the file”.

