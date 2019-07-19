Centre clears six projects for Maharashtra

The Union Ministry for Environment and Forests has cleared six projects for Maharashtra in a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife chaired by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Thursday.

The minister said that the environment ministry made sure that “proper mitigation measures have been taken” to protect the environment, forests and wildlife while clearing the projects. “The six projects will benefit tribals, forest dwellers and the general public,” Javadekar said.

These projects include the Raigarh-Pugalur transmission line in Chandarpur district, renovation of the Chaurakund-Kholmar road, renovation of the Karanjikheda-Semodah roads part I as well as II, construction of Nimgaon minor irrigation tank in Tah Tiroda and Sonawade-Ghodge state highway.

The clearances come barely months before Maharashtra goes into polls in October this year.

The ministry further sanctioned a 297 km long underground R-LNG from Thiruvallur to Bengaluru through Kundaliya wildlife sanctuary and the laying of a petroleum pipeline in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.