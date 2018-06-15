Centre challenges lower court order to compensate Operation Blue Star ‘victims’

Officially, total 379 Sikhs were arrested from the premises of Golden Temple and adjoining inns after Operation Blue Star in 1984. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar) Officially, total 379 Sikhs were arrested from the premises of Golden Temple and adjoining inns after Operation Blue Star in 1984. (Express Photo by Swadesh Talwar)

The central government has filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging an order passed last year by the Amritsar court instructing state and Union government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation per head to 40 Sikhs who were allegedly detained and kept in illegal custody at temporary prison after their arrest from Golden Temple complex after Operation Blue Star.

Victims were allegedly kept in illegal detention initially in Amritsar and then in Jodhpur jail after Operation Blue Star had ended. In its plea, Centre has said that it was not in jurisdiction of Amritsar court to hear the petition and the plaintiffs had, in fact, joined terrorists during Operation Blue Star. In its defense, the government also said that the Golden Temple was not attacked and the Army had stepped in on the request of civil administration.

“The question of attack on Golden Temple did not arise, rather defendants held the holy Harmandar Sahib in utmost esteem. In fact, terrorists had entrenched themselves in and around Golden Temple complex, which had been declared as distributed area vide government of punjab gazette notification and conditions of insurgency was created….. Army authorities were requisitioned in the aid of civil administration to maintain law and order in and around Golden Temple, to flush out militants, to seize arms, ammunition and explosives, which were illegally stored by terrorists in Golden Temple complex,” the Centre said in its petition. Court will hear the petition filed by Centre on July 2.

Officially, total 379 Sikhs were arrested from the premises of Golden Temple and adjoining inns after Operation Blue Star in 1984. Out of 379, 365 were alleged first time offenders. Police had registered FIR against these 365 persons on June 10, 1984. Then the case was hold over to Central Bureau of Investigation and another FIR was launched against these Sikhs under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosive Act and Arms act on June 14 1984.

After coming out of jail, 71 of these 365 Sikhs filed a case to demand compensation from government in 1991. While CBI won it in 2011, 41 out of 71 again filed a civil appeal with district and session court, Amritsar, in 2011.

In his April 12, 2017, verdict Gurbir Singh, District Judge, said, “In view of my discussion, the appeal, in hand, is allowed and impugned judgment and decree as rendered by the trial court are set aside and suit of the plaintiff is partly decreed, with costs for recovery of Rs 4,00,000 as compensation against defendants No.1 and 2 (state and central government). The plaintiff is also held entitled to interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing the suit till today. The plaintiff is further held entitled to future interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of decision till actual realization of the decretal amount.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App