scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 04, 2020
Hathras rape case

Centre calls Gorkhaland meet, TMC says bid to divide Bengal

The BJP said it wants a permanent solution to the Gorkhaland issue. “The BJP does not want a division of the state. We want to find a permanent political solution,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | October 5, 2020 1:42:57 am
Gorkhaland, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Gorkhaland issues meeting, Gorkha Territorial Administration, tmc, indian express newsCriticising the Centre’s move, senior Trinamool (TMC) leader Goutam Deb said it was an attempt to divide the state ahead of next year’s elections (File)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday convened a meeting to “discuss issues related to Gorkhaland” in Delhi on October 7. It has invited the West Bengal government, the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

In a notification, the Centre said the meeting would be held under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The invitees are the state home secretary, the district magistrate of Darjeeling, GTA principal secretary, and the president of GJM. Sources said the GJM would attend the meeting.

Last month, the BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, raised the Gorkhaland matter during the monsoon session of Parliament.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Criticising the Centre’s move, senior Trinamool (TMC) leader Goutam Deb said it was an attempt to divide the state ahead of next year’s elections. “The BJP is trying to divide the state ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. We will never let anyone divide the state. We will stop BJP’s conspiracy at any cost.”

The BJP said it wants a permanent solution to the Gorkhaland issue. “The BJP does not want a division of the state. We want to find a permanent political solution,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement