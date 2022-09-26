Centre blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels ‘involved in plot to spread hatred’

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has directed the blocking of 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels that it said contained fake news and morphed videos intended to spread hatred among religious communities.

The videos that YouTube was asked to take down comprise 13 from a channel called The Live TV, six each from Inqilab Live and Desh India Live, nine from Hind Voice, two each from GetsetflyFACT and 4PM, four from Mr Reaction Wala, and one each from the channels of National Adda, Dhruv Rathee and Vinay Pratap Singh Bhopar.

“These channels were found to have been involved in the conspiracy to spread hatred in the country, and were detrimental to India’s friendly relation with foreign states. This is a continuous process and action will be taken against all such sites and channels in the future as well,” Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday.

Some of the videos were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, armed forces, the national security apparatus and Kashmir, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Some of them depicted parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh outside Indian territory, the statement said, adding that such cartographic misrepresentation was detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

“The orders to block the videos were issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021,” an official said, adding that the blocked videos had cumulative viewership of over 1 crore 30 lakh views.

According to officials, some of the videos contained claims such as the central government had taken away the religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities and the declaration of “civil war” in India.

Such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country, and the action against them was taken based on the inputs from intelligence agencies, the officials said.