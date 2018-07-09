Centre backs live streaming of proceedings inside Supreme Court, CJI Bench agrees in principle

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed in principle to live stream court proceedings. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed in principle to live stream court proceedings.

In a bid to bring in transparency, the Centre on Monday backed live streaming of judicial proceedings inside the Supreme Court. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed in principle to live stream court proceedings. Attorney General K K Venugopal suggested that the apex court may start with the CJI’s court and then extend it to the rest of the courtrooms. The Bench asked AG Venugopal to submit holistic guidelines which the court may adopt.

Last year, the top court allowed the installation of CCTVs to record proceedings in trial courts.

In January, senior Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising filed a plea seeking live streaming of judicial proceedings in the apex court on matter of constitutional and national importance.

She said the system was already in place in western countries. If live streaming of top court’s proceedings is not possible, then alternately the video recording should be allowed, she said.

