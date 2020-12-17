Centre asks West Bengal to relieve 3 IPS officers immediately

The MHA said the three IPS officers were already given new assignments in the central government.

The Centre asked the West Bengal government on Thursday to immediately relieve 3 IPS officers for joining central deputation, saying all of them were already given new assignments, according to officials.

In a communication to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs said as per the IPS cadre rules, the Centre prevails over the state government in case of any dispute.

The MHA said the three IPS officers were already given new assignments in the central government and they should be relieved immediately.

Bholanath Pandey has been appointed as SP in the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Praveen Tripathi as DIG in the Sashastra Seema Bal and Rajeev Mishra as IG in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the official said.

The copy of the letter has also been sent to the West Bengal director general of police.

The Home Ministry directed the three IPS officers to join in central deputation for their alleged dereliction of duties following the attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda last week.

