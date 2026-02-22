Centre asks states to wrap up household survey by April-end

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs wrote to state governments recently, asking them to firm up preparations for the survey rollout. As per the Centre’s timelines, states were to identify district and block teams by early this month, and be field-ready by early-to-middle of March.

THE CENTRE has urged the states to complete by April-end the first-of-its-kind household survey of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), which has been planned to capture last-mile data on delivery of an array of central and state schemes, The Indian Express has learnt.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The aim of this survey is to plug any gaps in saturation of PVTG households under targeted central and state welfare schemes, and hand out entitlement cards at the end of it.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs wrote to state governments recently, asking them to firm up preparations for the survey rollout. As per the Centre’s timelines, states were to identify district and block teams by early this month, and be field-ready by early-to-middle of March. The Ministry will provide financial assistance for the survey based on a per household basis amount.