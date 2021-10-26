Centre asks states to issue stock limit for edible oils before festival season

The Centre on Monday asked states to speed up the process of issuing stock limit notification for edible oils before the upcoming festival season.

At a Monday meeting called by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), chaired by Joint Secretary Partha S Das, states and Union Territories were informed that the stock limit of edible oil has to be notified by each state or UT based on their consumption pattern.

The meeting came even as the prices of edible oils continue to remain high. On October 25, the All-India average retail price of groundnut oil was at Rs 181.71 per kg, of mustard oil was Rs 185.33 per kg, of vanaspati was Rs 139.21 per kg, of soya oil was Rs 154.85 per kg, of sunflower oil was Rs 168.57 per kg and of palm oil was Rs 133.17 per kg.

The DFPD has communicated with states regarding imposition of stock limit three times this month.

“In this regard, Uttar Pradesh has taken lead and informed that they have already issued a stock limit order on October 12, 2021 which will soften the prices,” the statement said.

“However, other states are either in consultation with the stakeholders or have already submitted the proposal to the State Government for approval,” it said.